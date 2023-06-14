My Hero Academia Chapter 391: Heroes vs. Twices (plus know multiple story angles)

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 is one of the anticipated and crucial chapters that fans have been eagerly awaiting. The chapter will be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12AM JST after a two-week break. It's important to note that the date and time of release may vary across different countries due to the various time zones. Here is a list of the corresponding release times in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM on June 18

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM on June 18

Jap Daylight Time: 11 AM on June 18

British Summer Time: 4 PM on June 18

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM on June 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM on June 18

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM on June 18

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 AM on June 19

Over the past two weeks, there has been a significant buzz surrounding the spoilers for the Japanese manga series My Hero Academia Chapter 391, and now the raw scans and full summary of the chapter have been made available. In the previous chapter, the story reached a pivotal moment as Touya Todoroki, also known as Dabi, found himself frozen by his younger brother, Shoto, indicating a potential resolution to the conflict. Shoto not only lived up to the high expectations placed on him by their father since childhood but also managed to establish his own identity as a hero. The chapter concluded with Dabi expressing his desire for the rest of his family to experience the same fate as him. Although the tragic circumstances of this wayward villain elicit empathy, his words serve as a reminder that he remains unwaveringly committed to his villainous path until the very end.

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 is titled "Rejected by the World." The chapter opens with an army of Twices, clones of the villain Twice, engaging in battle against the heroes. Pixie-bob tries to counter with a massive earth wave, temporarily dispersing the clones, but more Twices appear and resume the attack. Tiger calls out to Pixie-bob, but he too becomes overwhelmed by the relentless onslaught. A narration explains the mechanics of Toga's quirk, stating that the heroes have no way of knowing how much blood she has stored, and even if they did, it wouldn't make a difference. The number of Twices becomes too overwhelming for the heroes as the Sad Man's Death Parade commences.

Meanwhile, Camie, Shishido, and other heroes find themselves under attack from the Twices. In MHA Chapter 391 fans will also see Shoto lying unconscious on the ground, while Natsuo, Fuyumi, and Iida listen to the sound of the ongoing battle in the distance. Hawks, injured but determined, stands up again, clutching his sword. Ochako, surrounded by clones, attempts to escape by floating in the air but gets struck in the face by one of the Twices' measuring tapes. Toga wonders about the fate of Toya (Dabi) and questions if he is truly dead, pondering if she has lost yet another friend.

Ochako manages to grab hold of Toga's arm using her wire and performs a new special move called Zero Gravity Space Walk. She acknowledges that her opinion of Toga has drastically changed since they first met during the previous summer. Toga insists that it is too late for any reconciliation, but Ochako apologizes for taking so long to understand. She believes she has finally found Toga amidst the chaos, having noticed her tears. Ochako speculates that Toga's inability to fully utilize Twice's quirk may be due to her conflicting emotions, with her murderous intent diluting her feelings of "love" for others.

Tsuyu had previously theorized that Toga may not have loved Shigaraki and the others enough, but Ochako believes it is more complex than that. Ochako arrives at this conclusion after hearing the Twices repeatedly chant "Heroes must die" and witnessing Toga's tears. In response, Toga angrily shouts at Ochako, dismissing her understanding of her true self and transforming back into her face instead of Twice's. The chapter concludes at this point.

