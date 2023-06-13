One Piece Chapter 1087 predictions, release date and time

One Piece fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 1087, which promises to deliver gripping moments in the Final Saga's storyline. With the story of the final arc taking unexpected turns, fans are thrilled about the possibilities that lie ahead. The highly anticipated Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1087 is set to release on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

In the previous chapter, following the Reverie flashback, fans were left craving more. However, they received news that series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda would be taking a one-month hiatus due to undergoing eye surgery for astigmatism. This left readers eagerly anticipating his return and the continuation of the story.

While alleged spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1087 have surfaced, the leaker community for the series has yet to confirm their authenticity. Nevertheless, by analyzing the cliffhangers from previous chapters, we can speculate on several crucial plot points that may unfold in the upcoming installment.

Fans can expect significant developments in the narrative, building upon the revelations from the Reverie flashback. Plotlines surrounding the Revolutionary Army, including the truth Sabo shared with Dragon and Emporio Ivankov, are likely to be explored further. The impending war between the Revolutionary Army and the World Government, with Marijoa under siege and the Holy Knights mobilizing, is set to intensify. Characters like Garling Figarland are poised to play pivotal roles in this conflict.

In addition, attention may shift to Egghead Island, where Luffy and his group were last seen engaged in battles against various adversaries. The arrival of the Blackbeard ship, carrying notable crew members like Katarina Devon and Lafitte, adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding events. This provides an opportunity for Eiichiro Oda to delve into the highly anticipated Egghead Incident, which has been teased as a monumental event that will shake the world of One Piece to its core.

Despite the absence of confirmed spoilers, fans can be assured that One Piece Chapter 1087 will bring suspense and excitement as the story progresses. With each passing chapter, the anticipation for the upcoming war and the fate of beloved characters continues to grow, fueling readers' enthusiasm for the next installment.

These are all the various predictions that have been made about potential story angles that may be explored in the upcoming chapter and future ones. More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1087 will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1087 is set to be released on July 17, 2023. The release timings for the chapter will vary in different places around the world. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1087 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (July 16)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (July 16)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (July 16)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (July 16)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (July 16)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (July 16)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (July 16)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am (July 17)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (July 17)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1066:What to expect