Malayalam movie 'Charles Enterprises' to make OTT debut on Prime Video

Malayalam comedy drama ''Charles Enterprises'' will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

Directed by Subhash Lalitha Subhramaniam, the movie stars Urvashi, Balu Varghese and Kalaiyarasan. It was released in theatres in May. In a press release, Prime Video said the movie will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 16.

In the movie, Urvashi features as Gomathi, an unwavering devotee of Lord Ganesha. Varghese plays her son, Ravi, who suffers from night blindness.

The family possesses a valuable ancestral treasure, a sacred idol of Lord Ganesha. The storyline revolves around the consequences that unfold when Ravi succumbs to temptation and decides to steal and sell the idol.

''Charles Enterprises'' also features Guru Somasundaram, Sujith Shanker, Abhija Sivakala, Manikandan Achari, Bhanu, Mridula Madhav and Sudheer Paravoor.

It is produced by Joy Movie Productions.

