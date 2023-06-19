Left Menu

Health News Roundup: For groups fighting U.S. opioid crisis, settlement money can be hard to come by

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. For groups fighting U.S. opioid crisis, settlement money can be hard to come by Companies accused of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis have so far paid out more than $3 billion to compensate states, but has any of the money reached the people who need it? It depends where you live.

For groups fighting U.S. opioid crisis, settlement money can be hard to come by
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

For groups fighting U.S. opioid crisis, settlement money can be hard to come by

Companies accused of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis have so far paid out more than $3 billion to compensate states, but has any of the money reached the people who need it? It depends where you live. Yes, if you’re in Massachusetts; no, in Texas. A series of landmark settlements since 2021 with top drug distributors, pharmacies and drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson set compensation at a total of more than $50 billion nationwide.

