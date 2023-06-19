Left Menu

Tiger Shroff collaborates with Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya for track 'Love Stereo Again'

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to collaborate with Edward Maya and Zahrah S Khan for song 'Love Stereo Again'.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:17 IST
Tiger Shroff collaborates with Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya for track 'Love Stereo Again'
Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to collaborate with Edward Maya and Zahrah S Khan for the song 'Love Stereo Again'. This musical gem unveils the collaboration of international sensation Edward Maya, alongside the scintillating vocals of Zahrah S Khan and Tiger Shroff.

The song 'Love Stereo Again', a visionary direction of Manish Shunty, is releasing soon. This track promises to set the masses ablaze with an Indian contemporary touch by Tanishk Bagchi. Shraddha Pandit's lyrical genius paints a vivid canvas in Hindi, while the talents of Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria contribute to the enchanting English lyrics.

In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune 'Unbelievable'. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released 'Poori Gal Baat'. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty. Recently, he sang 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' version of Indian artiste King and Nick.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in the action thriller 'Ganapath -Part 1' Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on October 20 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023