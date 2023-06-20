Left Menu

"Yoga is all about taking control of your breath, stance, and existence," says 'KKK 13' contestant Nyrraa M Banerji

Actors not only dazzle audiences with their acting prowess, but they also motivate fans to participate in physical activity by advocating and living healthy lifestyles. Ahead of International Yoga Day, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestant and actor Nyrraa M Banerji shared the benefits she has witnessed through Yoga.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:11 IST
"Yoga is all about taking control of your breath, stance, and existence," says 'KKK 13' contestant Nyrraa M Banerji
Nyrraa M Banerji (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors not only dazzle audiences with their acting prowess, but they also motivate fans to participate in physical activity by advocating and living healthy lifestyles. Ahead of International Yoga Day, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestant and actor Nyrraa M Banerji shared the benefits she has witnessed through Yoga. She said, "I was introduced to yoga by my grandfather, and it changed my life drastically. It made a huge difference to my mental state, and I had a lot of healthy space in mind that I could assign to things that matter. If you think about life, it is essentially the time you spend breathing, and yoga is all about taking control of your breath, stance, and existence."

The actor added that practising yoga helps her in staying fit. "Practicing yoga in the morning sets a great tone for the day. I'm mentally agile and I don't get overwhelmed easily because of the sense of balance I feel after I'm done with my asanas." "There's no reason to skip yoga because it doesn't involve heavy pieces of equipment and is not limited to a particular place. Also, I've never met anyone who regretted picking up yoga to stay fit," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023