Left Menu

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela make first public appearance with newborn daughter

New parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, on Friday, made their first public appearance with their daughter.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:48 IST
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela make first public appearance with newborn daughter
Ram Charan, wife Upasana and their daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, on Friday, made their first public appearance with their daughter. Before taking their daughter home, the couple greeted the media stationed outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. They received a grand welcome from fans. They were showered with rose petals at the hospital gate.

Ram and Upasana beamed with happiness as they posed for shutterbugs. Ram was in a white shirt and blue denims and wore shades. Upasana was in a floral maxi dress while the baby was wrapped in a white swaddle.

Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers. "I am thankful to our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the well-being of the kid. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I'm overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl," he said.

Ram and Upasana were blessed with baby on June 20. After learning about the baby's arrival, members of the film industry and fans flooded the social media with congratulatory wishes. Ram's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, ", "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced the pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023