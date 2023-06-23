Left Menu

Klimt portrait 'Lady with a Fan' headed to auction with $80 million price tag

The last-ever portrait Austrian artist Gustav Klimt painted before he died is headed for auction next week, with a price estimate of $80 million. That price tag makes it "the most valuable ever to have been offered at auction in Europe," according to Sotheby's.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:07 IST
Klimt portrait 'Lady with a Fan' headed to auction with $80 million price tag

The last-ever portrait Austrian artist Gustav Klimt painted before he died is headed for auction next week, with a price estimate of $80 million. "Dame mit Fächer" ("Lady with a Fan") - a portrait of an unnamed woman - was still on an easel in Klimt's studio when the painter died in February 1918.

It leads Sotheby's Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction on June 27 in London, with a price estimate of around 65 million pounds ($80 million). That price tag makes it "the most valuable ever to have been offered at auction in Europe," according to Sotheby's. "It shows Klimt at the very height of his creative prowess, drawing on imagery from Asia of which he was obsessed," Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby's Europe and worldwide head of impressionist and modern art, told Reuters, referring to depictions of a phoenix, lotus flower and other elements in the painting.

"It's very rare for a Klimt painting of this quality and caliber of a portrait of a woman to come to auction." Last offered for sale in 1994, the painting is one of a small number of Klimt's portraits in private collections, according to the auction house.

Other artworks being offered in the sale include Lucian Freud's painting "Night Interior" (8 million-12 million pounds), a portrayal of his friend Penelope Cuthbertson, a rare self-portrait by Leonor Fini (400,000-600,000 pounds) and a painted bronze bust by Alberto Giacometti, "Buste de Diego au col roulé" (4 million-6 million pounds), among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
PayU India slashes its electricity emissions, powering India's rural financial inclusion with new climate finance mechanism

PayU India slashes its electricity emissions, powering India's rural financi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023