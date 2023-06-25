Here's what Shah Rukh Khan says on trailer release of 'Jawan?'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 31 years in Bollywood on Sunday, interacted with his fans and answered their questions on social media.Taking to Twitter, SRK shared a post informing his fans to ask their questions for 31 minutes. He captioned the post, "Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It's been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK ??" Soon after she shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and asked their questions.A fan asked "Sir jawan teaser when?"

To this, he replied, " It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan." Another fan asked, " For you, which is your proudest achievement in these 31 years?"

To this, the superstar replied, " Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That's it." A social media user asked, "@iamsrk how do you spend your free time?"

To this, SRK replied, "Trying to be with one of the kids at least. Ends up usually playing Ludo with them!!!" Shah Rukh, who has a large fan base across the country, has always kept in touch with his fans.

Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan', which was released in January this year. Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller 'Jawan', which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company

Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the actioner.He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited. (ANI)

