Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani create romantic chemistry in 'Pasoori Nu', teaser out

The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped the teaser of the new song 'Pasoori Nu', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:13 IST
Pasoori Nu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped the teaser of the new song 'Pasoori Nu', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Kartik shared the teaser of the song and wrote on his Instagram handle, "Relive the global hit! Sattu: Katha's pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh's voice. Pasoori Nu Song Out Tomorrow"

Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's popular song 'Pasoori' became a hit in 2022. The teaser of the song shows Kartik and Kiara in matching outfits, and the recreated version is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

Recently, the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled the tracks, including 'Naseeb Se', 'Aaj Ke Baad', 'Gujju Pataka', and 'Sun Sajni '. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, it stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani . The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29. (ANI)

