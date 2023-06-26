Lee Junho and YoonA’s onscreen romance boost Kings the land’s viewership

JTBC's highly anticipated K-drama, King the Land, and continues to captivate audiences as the sizzling chemistry between Lee Junho and YoonA reaches new heights. The television series, which stars Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah, is gaining popularity and inching closer to double-digit ratings.

Set in South Korea, King the Land (Korean: 킹더랜드) revolves around the story of Goo Won (played by Lee Jun-ho), the heir of The King Group, a prominent luxury hotel conglomerate, who finds himself entangled in an intense inheritance war. Fate brings him face to face with Cheon Sa-rang (portrayed by Im Yoon-ah), a cheerful hotelier whose life takes an unexpected turn upon meeting Goo Won.

In the recently aired King the Land Episode 4, which premiered on June 25, viewers were left breathless as Gu Won (played by Junho) showcased his deepening affection for Cheon Sa Rang (played by YoonA) in a heartwarming scene set against the backdrop of pouring rain. The episode successfully struck a chord with viewers, garnering a remarkable viewership of 10% in the metropolitan area and 9.6% nationwide, as reported by Nielsen Korea.

The preceding episode had left fans on the edge of their seats, as Gu Won witnessed Cheon Sa Rang in the company of another man. However, it was later revealed that she was merely breaking up with her indifferent boyfriend, Gong Yu Nam (portrayed by Ahn Woo Yeon). Despite grappling with the pressure of declining sales and his sister's condescending attitude, Gu Won found solace in his growing affection for Cheon Sa Rang. His infatuation was evident as he displayed childlike behavior, seeking her attention and sharing hearty laughter with her.

In a bid to spend quality time with Cheon Sa Rang, Gu Won arranged a dinner under the guise of a welcoming party. However, his plans were thwarted when his secretary, No Sang Shik (played by Ahn Se Ha), invited the entire "King the Land" staff. Unfazed by the curious gazes of his colleagues, Gu Won's unusually caring demeanor left Cheon Sa Rang flustered. Meanwhile, Gu Won himself became frustrated as his well-intentioned actions only seemed to bring her trouble.

Adding more intrigue to the storyline, Cheon Sa Rang's ex-boyfriend, Gong Yu Nam, continued to disrupt her life even after their breakup. Heartbroken and seeking solace, Cheon Sa Rang found herself alone in the rain, attempting to wash away her sorrows. In a poignant moment, Gu Won appeared by her side, shielding her from the downpour with his umbrella, intensifying the emotional immersion of the scene.

King the Land made its grand debut on JTBC ON June 17, 2023 and is currently airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST). For those unable to catch it on television, the series is also available for streaming on TVING within South Korea and on Netflix in selected regions.

\Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more K-series!

Also Read: Reborn Rich actor reveals Song Joong Ki and his wife's untold love story