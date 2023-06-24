Reborn Rich actor reveals Song Joong Ki and his wife's untold love story

In a recent episode of MBC's Radio Star, actor Kim Young Jae, known for his role as Jin Yoon Ki in the hit series Reborn Rich, shared some fascinating details about his friendship with Song Joong Ki and revealed an untold love story involving Song Joong Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders.

During the show, Kim Young Jae mentioned that despite their on-screen age gap, he and Song Joong Ki are only 10 years apart in real life. He reminisced about accepting the role of Song Joong Ki's father in Reborn Rich and how his wife played a role in his decision. He shared, "My wife used to watch a show called The Innocent Man, which Song Joong Ki starred in, while she was pregnant. It made me realize that I could be Joong Ki's dad in the drama. So, without any doubts, I gladly accepted the role and embraced it with open arms."

Kim Young Jae also shed light on Song Joong Ki's dedication to the drama. He mentioned that despite not being required to attend the table read, Song Joong Ki made an effort to wrap up his international schedule and visit the set to say hello. This gesture touched Kim Young Jae and showcased Song Joong Ki's professionalism and warm-hearted nature.

Moreover, Kim Young Jae revealed an interesting incident related to Song Joong Ki's wife, Katy. He disclosed that during a dinner gathering with the drama team, dating rumors about Song Joong Ki and Katy surfaced. Surprisingly, it was revealed that Katy had visited the set of Reborn Rich even before the rumors started circulating online. At the time, Kim Young Jae had no idea that she was Song Joong Ki's girlfriend and assumed she was one of the staff members. This revelation surprised everyone and added an intriguing twist to their love story.

The news of Katy secretly visiting the set while they were dating has sent fans into a frenzy. Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders tied the knot in October 2020, and their relationship has been a subject of great interest among their dedicated fan base. This untold love story has further deepened the admiration fans have for the couple and has left them swooning over their romantic journey.

As the news of this revelation spreads, fans eagerly await more insights into Song Joong Ki and Katy's relationship, hoping for further heartwarming stories from their journey together.

