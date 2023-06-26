Couple found dead in house, police suspect murder-suicide

A couple was found dead inside their house in Shikohabad here on Monday, with police suspecting the man committed suicide after killing his wife.

The bodies of Deepak Yadav (30) and Shashi Yadav (26) were found this morning in their house in the Mela Wale Bagh locality, Assistant superintendent (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said.

While Deepak’s body had gunshot marks Shashi had injury marks on her body, he said.

Prima facie it appeared that Deepak committed suicide after some dispute with wife, he said.

The bodies were found in separate rooms, police said, adding that postmortem reports are awaited.

A probe is underway.

