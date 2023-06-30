Left Menu

Lesley Headland to helm film version of novel 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-06-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 10:46 IST
Lesley Headland to helm film version of novel 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

Streaming service Netflix has roped in filmmaker Lesley Headland to tackle the film adaptation of popular novel ''The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo''.

Headland, known for feature films ''Bachelorette'' and ''Sleeping with Other People'' as well as the hit Netflix series ''Russian Doll'', will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar, a press release stated.

Penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, ''The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'' was published in 2017 and tells the story of the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo.

''In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her,'' the official synopsis of the film read.

The movie will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023