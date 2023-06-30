Lesley Headland to helm film version of novel 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

Streaming service Netflix has roped in filmmaker Lesley Headland to tackle the film adaptation of popular novel ''The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo''.

Headland, known for feature films ''Bachelorette'' and ''Sleeping with Other People'' as well as the hit Netflix series ''Russian Doll'', will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar, a press release stated.

Penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, ''The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'' was published in 2017 and tells the story of the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo.

''In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her,'' the official synopsis of the film read.

The movie will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)