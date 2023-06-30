"Splendid and spontaneous": Sharmila Tagore lauds granddaughter Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' performance

Sara Ali Khan has been basking in the success of her recent release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and receiving appreciation for her performance but she got a special shout-out from none other than her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In the romantic comedy, Sara portrayed Soumya, a small-town girl with big dreams of owning a house in the city. Soumya's character is a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infuses the film with infectious energy and laughter. Her performance showcases her versatility as an actor and highlights her impeccable comic timing.

Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her legendary contributions to Indian cinema, called Sara's performance 'splendid and spontaneous'. "Splendid and spontaneous": Sharmila Tagore lauds granddaughter Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Expressing her gratitude for all the positive responses, Sara said in a statement, "The feedback and compliments that I have been receiving from all across for ZHZB are humbling and very motivating. My friends, family, well-wishers, and the industry have had some very nice things to say, and I'm truly thankful for that. But the one compliment that really stuck with me was my grandmother calling my performance 'splendid and spontaneous.' She said she thought I had great comic timing, and Vicky and I share lovely and organic chemistry. Whenever I read that message from her, it swells my heart with happiness. It's a high achievement for me!" The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has earlier delivered hits like 'Mimi' and 'Luka Chuppi'.

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. Sara's on-screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. 'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

