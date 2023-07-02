Left Menu

Complaint filed against director, actors of 'Carry on Jatta 3' for alleged derogatory content

A written complaint was lodged against the director amd actors of the film 'Carry on Jatta 3' at the Jalandhar police station by the president of Youth committee president of Shiv Sena Hind, Ishant Sharma and the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sunil Kumar Bunty.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:11 IST
Sunil Kumar Bunty (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A written complaint was lodged against the director amd actors of the film 'Carry on Jatta 3' at the Jalandhar police station by the president of the Youth committee president of Shiv Sena Hind, Ishant Sharma and the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sunil Kumar Bunty. Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali), Sunil Kumar Bunty told ANI, " We filed a complaint on behalf of Shiv Sena Hind. In the film 'Carry on Jatta 3,' which is aimed at Hindus, a Brahmin who is seen performing Havan rituals is humiliated in a scene. Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Gurpreet Ghuggi have violated the faith of millions of Hindus by throwing water on the 'Havan Kund.' Because in Hindu religion if any ritual has to be done, then 'Havan' is performed first.

He added, "So, today, we have filed a complaint against all of them and demanded that section 295 be imposed on them for hurting religious sentiments. And if an attempt is made by them to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab. For that Section 153 should be imposed." "These individuals attempt to increase their TRP by targeting on the Hindu religion. They would have destroyed or set the theatre on fire if this had happened to another caste. Hinduism is a very soft religion. That's why we went to the government first. If they won't act within 24 hours, then the director Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi's house is in Jalandhar only. We will be protesting outside their homes.", Sunil said.

Youth committee president of Shiv Sena Hind, Ishant Sharma told Ani, "We saw the full film after people sent us the clip, and we came forward today. Our hearts are hurt that's why we came here to complain. If they believe this is inappropriate content, the scene is automatically deleted." Directed by Smeep Kang, 'Carry on Jatta 3' was released on June 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

