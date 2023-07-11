Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 prediction, release and time

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to see what happens next in the intense battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. In the previous chapter, we witnessed a climactic moment as Sukuna used Mahoraga to overpower Gojo. The upcoming chapter will delve deeper into Sukuna's control over Megumi's technique and reveal the aftermath of this intense confrontation.

Jujutsu Kaisen 229 is scheduled to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33 and will be released on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. International readers can access the chapter digitally through platforms such as Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms. The Shonen Jump App, available on Android and iOS, offers a convenient way for fans to read the latest chapter on their preferred devices. However, please note that the release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST, (Sunday, July 16, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST, (Sunday, July 16, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST, (Sunday, July 16, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST, (Sunday, July 16, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST, (Sunday, July 16, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT, (Sunday, July 16, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST, (Monday, July 17, 2023)

Now, let's talk about what we can expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229. In the previous chapter titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 6," Kusakabe explained the risks involved in condensing one's Domain into a small dimension, highlighting its instability. However, Gojo and Sukuna managed to simultaneously destroy each other's Domains, rendering them unable to use their Cursed Techniques.

Although Sukuna has shown the ability to learn techniques after seeing them once and healing his Cursed Technique using Reversed Cursed Technique, the battle has now shifted to a physical fistfight between Gojo and Sukuna. Despite Gojo initially overpowering Sukuna, he wondered why Sukuna refused to use Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique. Suddenly, Gojo's eyes drooped, and his nose began to bleed, hinting at the unfolding danger.

As of now, there are no spoilers, raw scans, or summaries available for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229. However, based on the previous plotline, it's clear that Gege Akutami, the series creator, is not one to let Gojo escape without consequences. This fight against Mahoraga, who is known for his adaptability, poses a significant threat to Gojo's life.

Although Sukuna had previously defeated Mahoraga while being controlled by Megumi, it remains to be seen if Gojo can also emerge victorious against this formidable opponent now under Sukuna's control. Sukuna's ability to adapt seems to be limited to using Mahoraga's wheel, as shown in his battle against Yorozu. This puts Gojo in a precarious position, and it's uncertain whether he will be able to continue the fight in JJK Chapter 229.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the latest updates on this captivating Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1087 spoilers: Garp's heroic defense and shocking action revealed