One Piece Chapter 1087: Leaked scan and summary reveal exciting details

Exciting news for One Piece fans! The next chapter, Chapter 1087, is almost here. The author, Eiichiro Oda, had to take a break for surgery, but he's recovered now and is ready to bring us a new chapter. Some early scans and a summary of the chapter have been leaked, revealing some interesting details. If you're curious, you can find the spoilers for Chapter 1087.

Spoilers Alert: This article contains One Piece 1087 spoilers!

Massive spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1087 titled "Battleship Bag" have been revealed, by @OP_SPOILERS2023. The chapter begins at Marine Base G-1, formerly known as Marineford, where Brannew shows Jango and Fulibody the ruins of two enormous battleships. These "battleship bags" were used by Garp for training his punches. Interestingly, one of the ships was also used by Aokiji, and Garp and Aokiji had a special rule of not utilizing Haki or special abilities while practicing on these ships.

Then in One Piece Chapter 1087, viewers will see the scene then shift to Hachinosu, the infamous "Pirate Island," where Garp is engaged in a fierce battle with the Blackbeard Pirates. Garp manages to hurl San Juan Wolf into the sea, although the exact method remains unseen. The Blackbeard Pirates rush to rescue Wolf, as he faces the threat of drowning.

Vasco Shot attacks Garp with a fiery technique called "Heavy Drinker: Furnace Flame." Garp ingeniously uses the beaten bodies of Blackbeard Pirates as a shield, throwing them around and causing the town to catch fire. This unique technique, known as "Pirate Fireballs," showcases Garp's resourcefulness. Meanwhile, the ship carrying Sword members and prisoners can be seen departing from the coast. It is worth noting that Garp, Koby, and Grus are bravely facing the entire island's pirate forces on their own.

During the intense battle in One Piece 1087, Grus approaches Garp with a question, but it seems Garp doesn't hear it. Grus wonders if he, too, represents the "future of the Marine." During the chaos, Kuzan (Aokiji) rises again after being struck by Garp's previous attack known as the "Blue Hole" (as seen in Chapter 1081). Garp instructs Koby and Grus to flee while he confronts the pirate army single-handedly.

Koby comes across a woman under attack by a pirate and rushes to her aid. However, he soon realizes that he has been deceived, as the woman turns out to be a pirate herself. Just as Koby faces danger, Shiryu appears in his invisible form, preparing to strike. But Garp intervenes, sacrificing himself and getting stabbed in the process, reminiscent of the events involving Whitebeard and Squard during Marineford. Garp swiftly throws Shiryu to the ground, leaving him injured but laughing. Koby expresses his apologies to Garp, who reveals that Shiryu had targeted him from the very beginning. Weakened, Garp continues to be assaulted by the relentless Blackbeard Pirates. According to Cross Guild, Garp's bounty is valued at 3 Crowns (3,000 million Berries), equivalent to that of the Marine Admirals.

One Piece Chapter 1087 then delves into a new flashback, where a young Garp encounters Kuzan for the first time. Although the exact timing is unclear, it appears to be long before Roger's execution. A young Kuzan asks Garp to become his disciple, but Garp advises him to train with the Marine Instructors instead, possibly referring to Zephyr. Despite Garp's suggestion, Kuzan insists on imitating Garp's punches on the battleships. Over time, Kuzan's punches grow stronger, eventually reaching the same impact as Garp's. Their bond strengthens, and even during moments of leisure when they share snacks, Garp vents about his family's frustrations.

Returning to the present, Kuzan covers his hand with an icy technique called the "Ice Glove." Both Garp and Kuzan exchange powerful Haki-infused punches, resulting in a colossal explosion accompanied by black lightning. The force propels both of them away from each other. Avalo Pizarro utilizes his abilities to summon two colossal arms from the island, threatening to crush Garp's ship. The chapter concludes with Garp lying on the ground, wounded, and his fate following the clash with Kuzan is left unknown. In a heartfelt conversation with Koby, Garp reassures him that justice will ultimately prevail. Notably, there will be no break next week, meaning Chapter 1088 will be released promptly.

Exciting news for One Piece fans! The spoilers suggest that there won't be any breaks or delays, meaning that Chapter 1087 will be followed promptly by Chapter 1088. And that's not all! One Piece Chapter 1088 will feature a special color spread cover to celebrate the incredible 26-year journey of the beloved One Piece series.

One Piece Chapter 1087 is set to be released on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. However, please note that the release timings may vary depending on your location. To read the manga chapters online for free, you can visit the Shonen Jump, Viz Media, or Manga Plus apps and websites.

For the specific release timings and dates of One Piece Chapter 1087 in different parts of the world, here's a list to help you:

United States (Eastern Time): Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET

United States (Pacific Time): Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT

United Kingdom: Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 4:00 PM BST

Central Europe: Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 5:00 PM CEST

India: Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST

Australia (Eastern Time): Monday, July 17, 2023, at 1:00 AM AEST

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Vinland Saga Season 3 release date and predictions