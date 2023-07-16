Left Menu

British actress and singer Jane Birkin dies -French media

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:10 IST
Jane Birkin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British actress and singer Jane Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM television reported on Sunday, citing people close to her.

Birken, 76, was best known overseas for her 1969 hit in which she and lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime...moi non plus”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

