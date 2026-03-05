PM Modi speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron; discusses shared concerns on evolving situation in West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron; discusses shared concerns on evolving situation in West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- diplomacy
- Modi
- Macron
- West Asia
- geopolitical
- strategic
- regional
- collaboration
- France
- India
ALSO READ
UK's Strategic Move: Military Deployment Amid Escalating Middle-East Conflict
Iran's Struggles at Women's Asian Cup Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Box Office Battle Averted: 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic' Secure Solo Releases Amidst Geopolitical Uncertainty
Debate Over Groningen Gas Field: Strategic Reserve or Closed for Good?
Nitish Kumar's Shift to Rajya Sabha: A Strategic Sideline?