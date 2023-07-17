Higehiro Season 2: Will love story continue? Find out details!

The popular romantic comedy light novel series, "Hige wo Soru Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou" or "Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway," made a successful debut in 2021 and garnered mostly positive reviews. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Higehiro Season 2.

However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding a potential second season from the show's creators. The anime writer did mention on Twitter that they would be working on a spin-off work that explores "various things," but no further details were provided. The writer expressed their happiness at concluding Mishima and Gotou's story.

It is worth noting that the decision to renew an anime for a new season can take time and depends on several factors. These factors include the availability of source material, sales, and popularity.

In the case of Higehiro, the original light novel by Shimesaba, published by Kadokawa under their Sneaker Bunko imprint, has already concluded. The novel was serialized on Kadokawa's online publishing website Kakuyomu from March 2017 to June 2021, with the release of the fifth volume. Additionally, the first season of the anime adapted all the novels, leaving no material for a Higehiro Season 2.

However, the author has confirmed that they are currently working on a new epilogue novel titled "Hige wo Soru: Another Side Story." This story is set several years later and focuses on the characters Yuzuha Mishima and Airi Gotou. While this side novel won't directly continue Yoshida and Sayu's story from the first season, it may expand upon the events of the initial season.

The upcoming side novel could potentially introduce new material to the plotline or even be adapted into an OVA (original video animation). The release date for the light novel series has not been announced yet.

Higehiro follows the story of Yoshida, a 26-year-old employee at a major IT company, who confesses his love to his senior at work, Airi Gotou, only to be rejected. In a drunken state, he encounters Sayu Ogiwara, a runaway high school girl, and offers her shelter. Sayu reveals that she ran away from her family in Hokkaido and has been surviving by engaging in questionable activities to support herself.

Yoshida feels sympathy for Sayu and cannot bring himself to kick her out of his apartment. They begin living together to alleviate their loneliness. After some time, Yoshida decides to accompany Sayu to reconcile with her family. With his help, Sayu's journey away from home comes to an end, and it's time for her to bid farewell to Yoshida.

Although there are not many unresolved cliffhangers in the story, there is potential to extend the narrative in Higehiro Season 2, exploring Yoshida and Sayu's new love story. However, due to the lack of source material, a second season seems unlikely. Nevertheless, there is still a possibility of an OVA episode or a spin-off anime series being produced to further explore the characters and their stories.

