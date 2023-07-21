Britney Spears, Will.i.am drop new song ‘Mind Your Business’

Pop icon Britney Spears has come up with a new track titled 'Mind Your Business'. Spears has collaborated with Will.i.am on this latest song.

'Mind Your Business' marks the first reunion for Spears and Will.i.am since their triple-platinum hit "Scream & Shout" in 2012. One decade after that release, their song is still hitting milestones: earlier this year, "Scream & Shout" reached one billion views on YouTube, Variety reported. The song features Spears in what Epic Records describes as having an "enigmatic and captivating beat" with an "irresistible hook and infectious energy."

Will.i.am previously teased on social media that the track was coming, garnering excitement from fans — especially those who have been rooting for Spears, who was released from her conservatorship less than two years ago. Speaking about the new single this week, Will.i.am praised Spears during an interview with CBS Mornings. "I've been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years," he said. "Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a support as far as somebody that's there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person."

Spears' last full-length studio album, "Glory," was released in 2016. (ANI)

