Left Menu

Britney Spears, Will.i.am drop new song ‘Mind Your Business’

Pop icon Britney Spears has come up with a new track titled 'Mind Your Business'.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:20 IST
Britney Spears, Will.i.am drop new song ‘Mind Your Business’
Britney Spears, Will.i.am (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop icon Britney Spears has come up with a new track titled 'Mind Your Business'. Spears has collaborated with Will.i.am on this latest song.

'Mind Your Business' marks the first reunion for Spears and Will.i.am since their triple-platinum hit "Scream & Shout" in 2012. One decade after that release, their song is still hitting milestones: earlier this year, "Scream & Shout" reached one billion views on YouTube, Variety reported. The song features Spears in what Epic Records describes as having an "enigmatic and captivating beat" with an "irresistible hook and infectious energy."

Will.i.am previously teased on social media that the track was coming, garnering excitement from fans — especially those who have been rooting for Spears, who was released from her conservatorship less than two years ago. Speaking about the new single this week, Will.i.am praised Spears during an interview with CBS Mornings. "I've been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years," he said. "Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a support as far as somebody that's there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person."

Spears' last full-length studio album, "Glory," was released in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023