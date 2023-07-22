Jo Byeong Kyu addresses bullying scandal ahead of The Uncanny Counter 2 premiere

In a much-anticipated virtual production presentation for the upcoming K-drama The Uncanny Counter 2, lead actor Jo Byeong Kyu (Cho Byeong-kyu), along with director Yoo Seon Dong and the talented cast, including Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan, Jin Seon Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo, revealed captivating details about the show. The event, broadcast on the 21st, stirred excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the return of the popular tvN series.

The Uncanny Counter 2 follows the thrilling adventures of the "Counters," a group of paranormal hunters who confront evil spirits that escape from the afterlife to wreak havoc on humans. Armed with specialized skills and combat prowess, they battle wicked terrestrial demons, providing viewers with dynamic action and a unique concept of demon hunting. The drama is based on an original webtoon that has amassed a staggering 1.6 billion views, while the first season achieved record-breaking viewership ratings for OCN dramas.

However, before its much-awaited second season, The Uncanny Counter 2 faced challenges when Jo Byeong Kyu, who portrays the lead character So Moon, became embroiled in a school bullying scandal in 2021. Responding to the allegations, Jo Byeong Kyu filed a criminal complaint against the informant, identified as A, who currently resides in New Zealand and has not responded to police summons.

During the event, Jo Byeong Kyu was asked about the ongoing case, to which he responded cautiously, stating, "I’m doing everything I can to prove the allegations are not true. But with the person living in another country, it takes time to reach a clear conclusion. I feel a strong sense of responsibility as an actor, facing these circumstances while working on the drama."

Despite the challenges, Jo Byeong Kyu expressed his admiration for the dedication of the staff and fellow cast members who put their hearts into the production of "The Uncanny Counter 2." He emphasized his determination in approaching this season and hoped that fans would show even more love and interest in the drama.

He added, "As the lead actor of 'The Uncanny Counter 2,' I’ve witnessed the incredible dedication of the staff and fellow cast members who put their hearts into this show. With the production presentation, I hope fans will shower even more love and interest on 'The Uncanny Counter 2.' I approached this season with grit and determination, feeling a strong sense of responsibility. I genuinely hope viewers will love the drama."

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch" is set to premiere on July 29, 2023, and will air on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 (KST). Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on the South Korean series.

