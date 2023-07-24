There were many things that i have never experienced in my life:Daisy Shah shares her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' experience

Actor Daisy Shah, who can be seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', has shared her experience from the show. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Daisy shared that she didn't experience these things she experienced in the show.

She said, "I experienced many things there which I didn't experienced in my life. We all were thinking about fears but the biggest fear was cold and cold water. She also told about her biggest fears and said, "I wasn't afraid of heights and currents, but I was scared of insects like cockroaches.

The 12th season of the adventure show gathered positive responses from the audience. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa the show featured some breathtaking stunts. Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare and Soundous Moufaki are part of this KKK’s 13the season.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'. Daisy also spilt beans about her upcoming murder mystery, "Mystery Of Tattoo". She stated, "Everything is lined up and will be released at the end of the year."

'Mystery of Tattoo' will also feature Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The makers have not announced any official release date yet. (ANI)

