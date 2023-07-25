New Naruto anime: Everything we know so far

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Naruto anime is set to thrill fans with four new episodes. The special episodes are part of the celebration and are scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Each episode will air on Sundays at 5:30 pm JST on TV Tokyo-affiliated Japanese television networks.

The anime's official website unveiled a key visual for Naruto anime, featuring the beloved original Team 7 - Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. Watch the key visuals and the trailer below.

【Teaser Visual】NARUTO Anime 20th Anniversary, the new 4-week anime begins broadcasting on September 3 in Japan!OP: 20th Anniversary ver. of "GO!!!" by FLOWED: "Viva★Rock" of ORANGE RANGE's covered by FLOW✨More: https://t.co/buHTiWLdxf pic.twitter.com/Fapem3o808 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 23, 2023

Since its debut in 1999, Naruto has held a significant position in the anime world, known as one of the 'Big 3.' Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a determined young ninja aspiring to become the esteemed Hokage, the leader of his village.

Fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for the first episode's debut on September 3. The four captivating episodes promise to bring a wealth of new content. Excited viewers can catch the series on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation, ensuring easy access for everyone. The release times for the first episode vary depending on the region.

Here are the release times for the new Naruto anime episodes on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in various time zones:

Japan Standard Time (Japan): 5:30 pm

Pacific Time (US & Canada): 1:30 am

Central Time (Mexico): 3:30 am

Eastern Time (US & Canada): 4:30 am

Indian Standard Time (India): 2:00 pm

British Summer Time (UK): 9:30 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia): 6:30 pm

Anticipation is high among fans, who expect the new Naruto episodes to explore uncharted territories of the series and introduce fresh characters while staying true to the essence of the original.

Some speculations suggest that these episodes might be remakes of beloved arcs from the Naruto anime. Regardless of the plot direction, the narrative is sure to emphasize themes of friendship, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams, which are the core of Naruto's story.

The team behind the new Naruto anime includes several new members, with details yet to be revealed. However, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto will offer guidance and creative input, and Studio Pierrot, known for their work on the original series, will handle the animation. The opening (GO!) and ending song (Viva Rock) will be covered by the famous Japanese rock band FLOW.

The return of Naruto has generated much excitement within the anime community, and fans can't wait to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Naruto Uzumaki once again. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

