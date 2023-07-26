Chicago PD Season 11 delayed: When will the trailer and series be released?

Chicago P.D. fans have been eagerly waiting for news about Season 11 since the show's tenth season wrapped up in May. However, this summer has been unusually quiet with little information emerging about the upcoming season. The reason behind this silence lies in the ongoing strikes within the entertainment industry.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) initiated a strike in May after failing to reach a satisfactory agreement with the studios. Consequently, the writers have been on strike ever since, causing a delay in the production of Chicago P.D. Season 11. With the writers unable to work on scripts, the show's progress has come to a standstill.

Adding to the complications, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the writers in going on strike in July. The actors' union is seeking better terms regarding salaries and benefits, further contributing to the production halt. As a result, the filming cannot begin even if the scripts were ready, as the cast is also on strike.

LaRoyce Hawkins, who portrays Kevin Atwater in the show, hinted at the extent of the delay, stating, "Naturally, after the writers strike, it’s going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again. So we might need like a three-week buffer." This indicates that the WGA writers' strike is a significant factor causing the delay, as the episodes may not have been fully written yet.

Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding the strike has made it challenging to determine the exact release date for Chicago PD Season 11. Speculations of a September release might not be possible given the ongoing standoff between the writers and the studios. The AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) is not planning to negotiate with the WGA until October, potentially prolonging the production delay.

The lack of progress has also affected the release of Chicago PD Season 11 trailer. As the writers and actors went on strike, the production team did not get a chance to shoot any footage for the new season. The absence of scripts prepared for new episodes further adds to the uncertainty surrounding the show's return.

While it has been confirmed that Chicago PD will return in 2024, the specific release month remains dependent on when the strikes are resolved. With the AMPTP's unwillingness to negotiate with the writers' guild until October, it appears that the return date for the show will be pushed back.

Overall, the delay in NBC Chicago P.D. Season 11 is a result of the ongoing strikes by both the writers and actors. As fans eagerly await news about the show's return, it remains unclear when the strikes will end, and production can resume for the much-anticipated season. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the NBC series.

