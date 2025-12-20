Hockey Drama Unfolds: Anjum Saeed Causes Plane Scare

Anjum Saeed, a celebrated Pakistani hockey olympian, found himself embroiled in controversy after being removed from a flight in Brazil. The incident occurred when Saeed was caught smoking on the plane during refueling at Rio de Janeiro airport.

Saeed, along with another Pakistani player, was prohibited from continuing to Dubai, leading to widespread public scrutiny. Saeed, who played as a defender and midfielder in the 1992 Olympics and helped secure World Cup and Champions Trophy victories in 1994, insists his stay in Dubai was for personal reasons unconnected to the smoking incident.

The Pakistan Sports Board has called for an independent investigation by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, citing the need to address the incident's implications on the country's sports reputation. As the queries unfold, the episode has drawn attention to the challenges faced by the Pakistani contingent in their inaugural FIH Pro League participation.

