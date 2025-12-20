Left Menu

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial

A Pakistani court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison over corruption charges related to under-priced luxury state gifts. The conviction is part of a series of legal challenges faced by Khan following his political ousting in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:02 IST
Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, face another legal setback as a court sentenced them to 17 years in prison for corruption. The charges involve the under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts, compounding Khan's existing legal woes.

The court decision, criticized by Khan's party as politically motivated, was delivered without hearing the defense, according to Khan's family lawyer Rana Mudassar. The couple received a 10-year sentence for criminal breach of trust and an additional seven years under anti-corruption laws, along with significant fines.

The case revolves around gifts, including luxury watches, received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, allegedly purchased at discounted rates against public rules. This conviction, part of the Toshakhana cases, further complicates the political and legal landscape for Khan, a key figure in Pakistani politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

