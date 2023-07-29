Left Menu

Israel envoy Naor Gilon expresses disappointment at “trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust" in 'Bawaal'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' has landed in controversy as the Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon has mentioned in his long tweet that the Israeli embassy, “is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'”. He urged everyone even those who are not fully aware of the “horrors of the Holocaust” to get knowledge about it.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' has landed in controversy as the Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon has mentioned in his long tweet that the Israeli embassy, "is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'". He urged everyone even those who are not fully aware of the "horrors of the Holocaust" to get knowledge about it. In his long post on Twitter, he wrote, "The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'. There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it."

The post further reads, "Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust." 'Bawaal' is a romantic drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2. In the movie, Varun is seen playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, Lucknow, and two other cities in India.

The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. In history, the Holocaust refers to the genocide of Jews in Nazi Germany. (ANI)

