Vikram Seth Translates Hanuman Chalisa: A Literary Marvel

Renowned author Vikram Seth has unveiled his English translation of the sacred Hindu hymn, 'Hanuman Chalisa,' marking his first new work in over a decade. Announced by the publishing house Speaking Tiger on Sunday, the book features title calligraphy by Seth himself.

The upcoming bilingual edition retains the original verses in Devanagari and Roman scripts, alongside Seth's English translation. Slated for release later this month, it aims to bring the devotional hymn closer to a global audience.

Written by 16th-century poet Tulsidas, the 'Hanuman Chalisa' is one of the most popular Hindu hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman. 'Vikram Seth—celebrated as both a poet and novelist—spent years translating this beloved classic into English, maintaining its rhyme and metre. Millions can now recite this first-ever literary translation of the Chalisa in English,' stated the publishers.

