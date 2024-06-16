Left Menu

Vikram Seth Translates Hanuman Chalisa: A Literary Marvel

Renowned author Vikram Seth has translated the 'Hanuman Chalisa' into English, marking his first new work in over a decade. The book features Seth's calligraphy, with the original verses in Devanagari and Roman scripts alongside the English translation. It is scheduled for release later this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:04 IST
Vikram Seth Translates Hanuman Chalisa: A Literary Marvel
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author Vikram Seth has unveiled his English translation of the sacred Hindu hymn, 'Hanuman Chalisa,' marking his first new work in over a decade. Announced by the publishing house Speaking Tiger on Sunday, the book features title calligraphy by Seth himself.

The upcoming bilingual edition retains the original verses in Devanagari and Roman scripts, alongside Seth's English translation. Slated for release later this month, it aims to bring the devotional hymn closer to a global audience.

Written by 16th-century poet Tulsidas, the 'Hanuman Chalisa' is one of the most popular Hindu hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman. 'Vikram Seth—celebrated as both a poet and novelist—spent years translating this beloved classic into English, maintaining its rhyme and metre. Millions can now recite this first-ever literary translation of the Chalisa in English,' stated the publishers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024