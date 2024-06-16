New Caledonia Eases Curfew and Reopens Airport Amid Political Unrest

New Caledonia is scaling back its overnight curfew and reopening its international airport following a month-long shutdown caused by severe political violence. The territory's high commissioner made the announcement, noting signs of improving conditions.

The La Tontouta airport in Nouméa, which connects the French Pacific territory to major cities like Sydney, Tokyo, and Singapore, will resume operations on Monday. Curfew hours will now start at 8 pm instead of 6 pm to aid in the gradual return to normal life.

The unrest began on May 13, sparked by controversial voting reforms, resulting in nine deaths and extensive damage. The French government has suspended the reforms, imposed a state of emergency, and sent reinforcements to quell the violence. Indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and pro-France residents have erected barricades, leading to widespread disruption.

