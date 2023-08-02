My Hero Academia Chapter 396 Spoilers: Will Katsuki Bakugo's story take center stage?

As the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 396 approaches, fans are filled with anticipation for the next thrilling installment of this beloved Japanese manga series. After the heart-stopping turns in the previous chapters, readers are eager to know what author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi has in store for them this time.

In the previous chapter of MHA, we witnessed Toga's selfless act of saving Uraraka's life through a daring blood transfusion, leaving a profound impact on both Deku and Shigaraki. Toga's death deeply affects Shigaraki, as she was not only a valued member of the League of Villains but also considered part of his family. On the other hand, Deku finds pride and motivation in Uraraka's victory, fueling his determination to continue the fight against Shigaraki. Another intense battle was featured in the last chapter, where All Might, now without his superpowers, faced a life-threatening situation, adding to the emotional intensity of the story.

During the unfolding drama, All Might, now devoid of his superpowers, finds himself in a perilous situation. This thrilling and poignant twist in the narrative has left the audience gripped with suspense.

While the exact plotline for MHA Chapter 396 remains a mystery, spoilers suggest the possibility of a new storyline or a significant fight that could rival the remaining battles. As always, only Horikoshi knows what awaits readers in the upcoming issue.

According to My Hero Academia Chapter 396 spoilers, the manga chapter may delve into three potential scenarios: the final confrontation between All Might and All For One, the clash between Deku and Shigaraki, and an update on Katsuki Bakugo's status. However, the focus on Deku vs. Shigaraki will likely take a backseat until All Might's battle concludes, making it a pivotal event in the arc.

If the chapter centers around Katsuki Bakugo's condition, fans can expect to witness his revival and catch up on the crucial events he missed during his incapacitation. This may include Deku's confrontation with Shigaraki, the handling of Dabi, and the termination of Toga and her Twice clones.

Moreover, Bakugo might learn about All Might's determination to confront All For One, which could inspire him to lend his assistance to his mentor in this epic final battle against his arch-nemesis.

Regardless of the focal point, My Hero Academia Chapter 396's climax may involve an extensive dialogue between All Might and All For One, reminiscing about their past encounters and discussing All Might's current Quirkless state and injuries. Fans might also witness the unveiling of All Might's new mech suit, further adding to the excitement.

The chapter will likely culminate with an intense moment, showing All Might and All For One charging at each other, setting the stage for an epic showdown in the following chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 396 will be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series!

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 367 spoilers revealed Asta's victory against Damnatio!