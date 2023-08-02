One Piece Episode 1071: Luffy's Gear 5 awakens in epic fight with Kaido!

One Piece fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the historic moment when Luffy unleashes his Gear 5 mode in the highly anticipated Episode 1071. The manga readers have already experienced the thrills of this new form, but for anime lovers, the excitement is just beginning. With the episode set to air on Sunday, August 6, at 9:30 am JST, the entire anime community is buzzing with anticipation and excitement. The episode is sure to become one of the most iconic moments in the One Piece series and the world of anime.

One Piece Episode 1071 preview

A Mystery Unveiled As Zunesha proclaims the long-awaited return of Joy Boy, Luffy begins a mysterious transformation, leaving fans speculating about what's to come in One Piece Episode 1071. The anime's promos have already taken over Japan, with massive billboards and moving ads featuring Luffy at major transit stations in Tokyo. Spoilers are spreading like wildfire, so fans must beware if they want to avoid ruining the surprise.

A recent One Piece trailer has further heightened the excitement by teasing Luffy's Gear 5. The trailer counts down Luffy's various gears, from first to fourth, and builds anticipation for the debut of Gear 5. This long-awaited form will finally be revealed in Episode 1071, promising an action-packed and breathtaking sequence.

The preview for Episode 1071 has sent fans into a frenzy, setting new records for excitement. The episode's promotion has already started in Japan, building up the anticipation even further. Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting to witness Luffy's transformation into the Warrior of Liberation for the first time ever.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1071

Anime One Piece 1071 will showcase the awe-inspiring battle between Luffy and Kaido as Luffy unleashes his Gear 5 mode. In the previous episode, Kaido delivered a devastating blow to Luffy, leading him to fake his own death and delivering the news to the rebel alliance. Now, the rebels, Law, and Kid are making their last stand while Momonosuke debates whether to run or fight. However, when Zunesha announces the Drums of Liberation, signifying Joy Boy's return, everything changes. The episode ends with Luffy's body emitting smoke, his hair turning white, and his Gear 5 transformation beginning.

What is Luffy’s Gear 5 mode?

Gear 4 was introduced during Luffy's battle against Donquixote Doflamingo in the Dressrosa arc. It brought forth sub-forms like Boundman, Snakeman, and Tankman during the Whole Cake Island arc. Ever since, fans have been eager to witness Luffy's next level of power - Gear 5.

The long-awaited moment finally arrived during Luffy's ultimate showdown with Kaido in the Wano Country Arc. Gear 5, also known as "Gear Fifth," is the awakened form of the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which enhances the user's rubbery body. Additionally, it grants the ability to manipulate and transform the surroundings, akin to a Paramecia's awakening. Luffy achieved this remarkable power during his battle with Kaido on Onigashima.

Fans around the world can catch the highly anticipated One Piece Episode 1071 on Crunchyroll at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 5

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 pm, Saturday, August 5

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time (CET): 3:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 10:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 11:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 am, Sunday, August

