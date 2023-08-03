Left Menu

Will there be The Night Manager Part 3? All you need to know

Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
The Night Manager, a popular web series featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, has taken the audience by storm since its release on Disney Hotstar on June 29, 2023. With its engaging storyline and impressive performances, the show has received an overwhelming response, leading to early release of episodes. Fans are now eagerly waiting for The Night Manager Part 3, but will there be one?

The Possibility of The Night Manager Part 3

Due to the immense success of both seasons, the show's creators have reportedly considered a spin-off for 'The Night Manager' instead of directly continuing with Part 3. The spin-off is set to delve into the backstories of the main characters, Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), Shelly Rangupta (Anil Kapoor), and Kaveri (Sobhita Dhulipala).

According to sources, the producers have met with new writers who are actively brainstorming stories focused on the journeys of Shaan and Shelly. Additionally, a possible backstory for Kaveri before her association with Shelly is also under consideration. Shelly's storyline is expected to be action-packed, involving the Asian mafia. However, specific details regarding directors or release dates have not been disclosed yet.

The Night Manager Part 2 and Indian Adaptation

Developed by Sandeep Modi and Shridhar Raghavan, The Night Manager Part 2 picks up the story from where the previous season left off. The Indian version of the series made some notable changes, dividing the show into two parts with a four-month gap between them, unlike the original British version, which was released as a whole series.

As fans eagerly anticipate further developments, the possibility of a spin-off exploring the characters' pasts has generated significant excitement. Until official announcements are made, viewers can enjoy The Night Manager Part 2 and look forward to the potential spin-off to uncover more about their favorite characters.

