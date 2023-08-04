Left Menu

Lookism Chapter 461: Discovering Taesung's special ability

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:30 IST
Image Credit: Fandom
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Lookism Chapter 461 continues the thrilling story of Park Hyung Seok and his journey to face his old enemy, Logan Lee, while also dealing with the dangerous 'monsters' unleashed by the Ilhaehwe company. This upcoming chapter promises to showcase Hyung Seok's remarkable ability to imitate Jichang's techniques, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Lookism Chapter 460 recap

In the previous chapter (460), we saw Park Hyung Seok's special ability, COPY, in action, where he can imitate other people's abilities. Although his initial attempts were imperfect due to his weak body, his hard training has made his skills much stronger. Now, he is facing his old enemy, Logan Lee, who has become one of the executives at the Ilhaehwe company.

Meanwhile, Janghyun, after suffering a defeat against Vasco, has had a change of heart. He now intends to return to being a Hostel and help the alliance by fighting against the dangerous mutants unleashed by Ilhaehwe.

The story also touches on the emotional growth of some characters, like Park Serim forgiving Janghyun for his past mistakes, leading Janghyun to seek redemption and fix his wrongs.

Lookism Chapter 461 prediction

Taesung's Imitation: In this chapter, we will witness Taesung's ability to imitate Jichang's techniques, showcasing the full potential of his COPY power.

Alliance Infiltration Arc Continues: The Alliance's infiltration into Ilhaehwe still continues even after an epic battle between Vasco and Janghyun. The dangers escalate as mutants are unleashed by Ilhaehwe.

Janghyun's Redemption: Janghyun is on a path to redemption, choosing to fight against the dangerous mutants despite the risks to himself.

Honbin's Encounter: Honbin faces a tough opponent, Canghyoung, leading to a heated confrontation.

Jangyeol's Challenge: Jangyeol takes on Lee Dosoo, an equally formidable opponent, in an intense battle.

In Lookism Chapter 461 Park Hyung Seok's COPY ability will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the upcoming events. Fans can look forward to an exciting continuation of the Alliance Infiltration Arc and the exploration of redemption and growth among the characters.

Remember to catch the official English translations on the Webtoon platform when it releases, and don't forget to adjust the release time according to your time zone to avoid missing out on the latest chapter!

Lookism Chapter 461 Release Date and Time

Lookism Chapter 461 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 07:00 AM KST. For readers in different time zones, here are the corresponding release times:

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Japan Standard Time: 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12:00 PM

Stau tuned to get more updates on the South Korean manhwa.

