Spy x Family Chapter 86: What to expect?

In the thrilling manga series Spy x Family, chapter 86 is the anticipated next installment, where fans are eager to discover how the intense scenario involving Whinston Wheeler, Nightfall, and Twilight unravels. Wheeler finds himself cornered by a wrathful Nightfall, sparking curiosity about his fate and the eventual outcome for him and Twilight. Moreover, the urgency of the situation escalates as the captain of Yuri Briar, another crucial character, is actively searching for them, leaving them a short time to overcome Wheeler and make a getaway.

Spy x Family Chapter 86 will be officially out on August 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, which is a Monday. Fans worldwide can enjoy the chapter through a variety of channels such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MangaPlus website, the MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The release times for different global time zones have also been communicated, ensuring that readers can be prepared for the launch irrespective of their location.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am (Sunday, August 6)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am (Sunday, August 6)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Central European Time: 4 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm (Monday, August 7)

In Spy x Family Chapter 85, we saw Yuri being awoken by his captain and a teammate named Chloe. He was instructed to receive medical attention, while the captain set off to track down Twilight. During this time, Yuri was left pondering over Twilight's motivations and why he didn't kill him, but no clear explanation was found.

Simultaneously, Nightfall continued to point her gun at Wheeler, who had possession of Twilight's disguise mask. In a tense moment, Wheeler ordered Nightfall to drop her gun, threatening to kill Twilight if she didn't comply. Submissively, Nightfall threw down her gun and crushed it underfoot. Wheeler seized the opportunity to belittle Nightfall and Twilight, lecturing about the unprofessionalism of maintaining personal attachments in their line of work.

The tables began to turn when Nightfall lunged at Wheeler. Despite his initial confidence, he was taken aback as Nightfall assaulted him with such vigor that it resulted in both of them breaking an arm. The narrator revealed Nightfall's immense fury, causing her mental strength inhibitors to deactivate and enabling her to use her full strength. Undeterred by her broken leg, Nightfall attacked Wheeler with her dislocated arm, concluding the chapter.

Looking forward to Spy x Family Chapter 86, though detailed spoilers are yet to emerge, the readers can anticipate an exciting continuation. After Nightfall's relentless attack leaving Wheeler severely injured, the chapter will likely begin with his reaction to her recent onslaught. Either Wheeler succumbs to his injuries, becoming unconscious, or he opts to retreat, leaving Nightfall, hampered by her injured leg, unable to chase him.

Furthermore, it is expected that Nightfall will concoct an escape plan for both her and Twilight, possibly including Wheeler too. This escape is likely to materialize with the arrival of other WISE agents, rescuing them just in time before Yuri’s captain reaches their location.

We will update this page with any new information about the chapter. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese manga series by following Devdiscourse.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 396 Spoilers: Will Katsuki Bakugo's story take center stage?