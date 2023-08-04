TMC MLA Madan Mitra to debut as actor in Bengali film 'Oh Lovely'

TMC MLA Madan Mitra, who has a notable following on social media for his sartorial tastes, will debut as an actor in a Bengali film.

Mitra, who often makes headlines for his off-the-cuff remarks, will make a special appearance in the film, titled 'Oh Lovely'.

The film, directed by industry veteran Haranath Chakraborty, has Kharaj Mukherjee, Laboni Sarkar, Rajnandini Pal and Srish Chatterjee in the lead roles. It will release on August 25.

At the music launch of the film, Mitra told reporters he ''blindly followed'' the words of the director during the shooting.

The Kamarhati MLA essays a character named Subimal, a rice mill owner and do-gooder.

''Lovely is a sweet word which is used to praise someone. Saying lovely brings a good feeling and it has a happy effect,'' Mitra said. ''I am happy the director has named the film 'Oh Lovely'. This film does not have politics, nor does it talk about crime. It is not a thriller but a sweet film steeped in Bengaliness. I love the song and lyrics,'' he added.

Mitra often uses the phrase 'Oh lovely' during his random Facebook live sessions, for which he is popular on social media.

The director said this is the first time people will see Mitra as an actor on the big screen.

''He has matched the performance of seasoned actors like Kharaj Mukherjee in the film. The personality of Madan Mitra has been captured in the film very well,'' he said.

