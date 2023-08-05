‘Disenchantment’ to conclude with Season 5 at Netflix: Fans’ reaction and what to expect

Disenchantment, the animated comedy series by Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, is coming to an end with its fifth batch of episodes. Netflix will release the final 10 episodes on September 1st, as confirmed by a recent teaser trailer.

In the Season 5 teaser, we get a glimpse of Bean's journey across the seasons, and a highlight of her "biggest challenge yet. You can watch the Disenchantment S5 teaser trailer below.

Fans’ reaction

Last week, the show’s official Twitter account wrote, “HEAR YE! HEAR YE! THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT IS AMONG US!” Which means Season 5 would be the final season of the series!

The revelation that Disenchantment is coming to an end with Season 5 has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Many viewers are heartbroken as they expected the season to continue for a few more seasons. One of them tweeted: “Was really hoping we’d get 2 more seasons.” Another fan wrote, “I need this show to get revived on another platform in the future!” And one viewer even said, “Ooh y’all I’m gonna cry!”

Some viewers, however, believe that ending Disenchantment with season 5 is actually a wise decision, as it would help let the story come to its natural conclusion, without any unnecessary stretching.

One viewer said, “Glad Disenchantment will be able to finish its story. It’s been rarer and rarer for shows to do that these days.”

Another fan, who is both sad and happy with news said, ““Sad it’s the final season but also very happy we are getting the ending the writers built towards and not cancelled early like so many shows on Netflix.”

What to Expect

An official synopsis of Disenchantment Season 5 reads, “We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.”

“To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves…..”

The synopsis continues, “Every decision. Every victory. Every loss… it’s all led to this. So saddle up, and drink up. Bean’s final misadventure will be the greatest one of all.”

Disenchantment Season 5, the final part of the animated series is set to be released on September 1, 2023.