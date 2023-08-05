Left Menu

‘Disenchantment’ to conclude with Season 5 at Netflix: Fans’ reaction and what to expect

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 15:48 IST
‘Disenchantment’ to conclude with Season 5 at Netflix: Fans’ reaction and what to expect
Disenchantment is an animated fantasy series, follows the story of the adventurous, rebellious, alcoholic princess Bean, her "personal demon" Luci, and their elf companion Elfo. Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

Disenchantment, the animated comedy series by Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, is coming to an end with its fifth batch of episodes. Netflix will release the final 10 episodes on September 1st, as confirmed by a recent teaser trailer.

In the Season 5 teaser, we get a glimpse of Bean's journey across the seasons, and a highlight of her "biggest challenge yet.  You can watch the Disenchantment S5 teaser trailer below.

Fans’ reaction

Last week, the show’s official Twitter account wrote, “HEAR YE! HEAR YE! THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT IS AMONG US!”  Which means Season 5 would be the final season of the series!

The revelation that Disenchantment is coming to an end with Season 5 has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Many viewers are heartbroken as they expected the season to continue for a few more seasons. One of them tweeted: “Was really hoping we’d get 2 more seasons.” Another fan wrote, “I need this show to get revived on another platform in the future!” And one viewer even said, “Ooh y’all I’m gonna cry!”

Some viewers, however, believe that ending Disenchantment with season 5 is actually a wise decision, as it would help let the story come to its natural conclusion, without any unnecessary stretching.

One viewer said, “Glad Disenchantment will be able to finish its story. It’s been rarer and rarer for shows to do that these days.”

Another fan, who is both sad and happy with news said, ““Sad it’s the final season but also very happy we are getting the ending the writers built towards and not cancelled early like so many shows on Netflix.”

What to Expect

An official synopsis of Disenchantment Season 5 reads, “We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.”

“To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves…..”

The synopsis continues, “Every decision. Every victory. Every loss… it’s all led to this. So saddle up, and drink up. Bean’s final misadventure will be the greatest one of all.”

Disenchantment Season 5, the final part of the animated series is set to be released on September 1, 2023.  

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023