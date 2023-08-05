Who's voicing Rick and Morty in Season 7? All you need to know

The highly anticipated Rick and Morty Season 7 is on the horizon, but fans will have to brace themselves for some major changes. Justin Roiland, who has been the voice behind the beloved characters of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith for the first six seasons, will not be returning. The production has decided to bring in new voice actors for these iconic roles, leading to considerable buzz and speculation among fans.

One of the major challenges the show faces is finding suitable replacements that can mimic the distinct voices of Rick and Morty. The goal is to keep the essence of the characters intact and ensure a smooth transition for viewers. Several potential voice actors have been suggested, including H. John Benjamin (known for voicing Archer), Danny DeVito (from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), and Will Arnett (famous for Bojack Horseman). Whomever they choose must be able to capture Rick's arrogance and dismissive attitude while delivering nonsensical lines with ease.

As for Morty Smith, the grandson of Rick and the main protagonist of the series, the show needs to find a capable actor to bring his character to life. Splitting time between Rick and Morty, as Roiland did, is no longer an option. Hence, two different voice actors will be brought in to continue these roles.

Apart from Rick and Morty, other characters that will undergo recasting include Mr. Poopybutthole, a long-time family friend of the Smiths, and Mr. Meeseeks, the peculiar creatures summoned by activating a Mr. Meeseeks Box. It's a significant task to find voice actors who can emulate the unique qualities of these characters while adding their flair to them.

Although the full cast for Rick & Morty season 7 has not been announced yet, the main cast of the Smith family will likely remain unchanged. However, there may be some supporting and guest actors from previous seasons who could make a return. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on this front.

Online communities have already put forward some interesting suggestions for the roles of Morty. Seth Green, known for his voice work in Family Guy and Robot Chicken, is a popular choice. Others include Charlie Day, Michael Cera, and Finn Wolfhard. Finding the perfect fit for Morty's character will be crucial to maintaining the show's dynamic.

As for the confirmed returning cast members, Chris Parnell will reprise his role as Jerry Smith, Morty's father, Beth's husband, and Summer's dad. Spencer Grammer will continue as Summer Smith, Morty's sister. Sarah Chalke will once again voice Beth Smith, Morty's mother, and Rick's daughter.

Furthermore, Kari Wahlgren will voice both the Space Cruiser, an extraordinary vehicle Rick created for easy space travel, and the AI inside it, known as D.I.A.N.E., based on Rick's deceased wife, Diane.

While some beloved characters will be recast, it's essential to keep an open mind and give the new voice actors a chance to shine. Rick & Morty has always been about its engaging storytelling and unique humor, and with a talented team of voice actors, season 7 is bound to deliver another unforgettable adventure for its dedicated fanbase. So, gear up for the new season and get ready to embark on yet another interdimensional journey with Rick & Morty!

Source: Screenrant

Also Read: ‘Disenchantment’ to conclude with Season 5 at Netflix: Fans’ reaction and what to expect