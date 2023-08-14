Left Menu

Lookism Chapter 462 may uncovers Logan's past

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 14-08-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 13:53 IST
Image Credit: Lookism / Void Scan
Fans of the popular South Korean manhwa, Lookism are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 462. The excitement stems from the impending clash between Ji Channgyong, the Executive of the Worker’s Fifth Affiliate, and Allied. The readers are intrigued to discover the outcomes of these confrontations and are looking forward to the release date of Lookism Chapter 462.

Apart from the expected release date, Lookism Chapter 462 promises to unveil the intense battle between Eli Jang and a Giant Monster, adding further intrigue to the storyline. Additionally, readers can expect to uncover potential spoilers and a guide to what's to come.

Lookism Chapter 462 Release schedule

Lookism Chapter 462 Scheduled for release on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 07:00 AM KST, Lookism Chapter 461 will captivate readers with its thrilling developments. For the convenience of readers in various time zones, the corresponding release times are as follows:

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Japan Standard Time: 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12:00 PM

Lookism Chapter 461: Recap

In the previous chapter, we witnessed several clashes. Daniel was up against Logan Lee, Ji Changyong squared off against Hyung Nim, and Kim faced off against Lee Dosoo from the Worker’s Fifth Executive.

Ji Changyong, in a dramatic moment, lifts and crashes his opponent against a wall. However, tables turn when Hyung Nim effortlessly counters Ji Changyong’s moves. As the chapter unfolds, Ji Changyong finds himself analyzing Hyung Nim's overwhelming strength, even considering him a possible 'monster'.

The surprising element was that while Ji Changyong and Kim had their respective battles under control, Daniel was still locked in a heated duel with Logan Lee. There's a curious reflection by Hyung Nim about the strength difference between the "manga guy" and the bigger opponent.

Lookism Chapter 462:Spoilers

The chapter might delve deeper into Logan's past with Daniel. A flashback hinted that Logan bullied Daniel simply because he found it amusing. But, as time progressed, the power dynamics shifted, and now Logan appears to be struggling against Daniel.

Stau tuned to get more updates on the South Korean manhwa.

