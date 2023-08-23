Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96: A New Threat Emerges with Cell Max's Awakening

In Chapter 96 of the Dragon Ball Super Manga's "Super Hero" arc, a surprising twist has taken the story in a bold new direction. Chapter 96 brings to life the fearsome Cell Max, a resurrected and enhanced version of the infamous android villain, Cell.

The "Super Hero" arc follows the end of the Granolah Arc, which concluded with Chapter 87. As fans eagerly awaited the continuation of the series, the focus shifted to the Androids and the revived Red Ribbon Army. This development is significant, as these adversaries haven't been prominently featured since the original Dragon Ball series. Their reappearance in Dragon Ball Super has injected a sense of nostalgia and anticipation among fans.

Cell Max: A Terrifying Resurrection

The story takes an unexpected turn as the Red Ribbon Army resurfaces with a dangerous agenda. They aim to resurrect the notorious android Cell, creating a fearsome iteration known as Cell Max. This resurrection plan sends shockwaves through the characters and readers alike, given Cell's history as a formidable foe.

Cell Max's revival signals the return of a long-dormant threat. The last time the Androids posed a major challenge was during the Cell Saga in Dragon Ball Z. This narrative twist offers a fresh perspective, reimagining the Cell Saga in a new light and potentially introducing even greater challenges for the Z fighters.

Orange Piccolo and Unforeseen Transformations

Amidst the chaos, Piccolo emerges as a central figure, confronting the Red Ribbon Army's advanced android, Gamma 2. Struggling against his opponent's strength, Piccolo taps into a hidden power gifted by Shenron. This transformation turns him into the formidable Orange Piccolo, displaying enhanced durability and power.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96, Orange Piccolo showcases his newfound might by effortlessly deflecting Gamma 2's attacks. This unexpected evolution not only surprises fans but also raises intriguing questions about the extent of his newfound strength. As the battle unfolds, the Androids themselves grapple with the consequences of their actions, realizing they might be fighting on the wrong side.

Cell Max's Awakening: A Turning Point

The climax of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 arrives with the awakening of Cell Max. Magenta, a member of the Red Ribbon Army, disregards caution and prematurely awakens the monstrous creation. Despite Cell Max's incomplete state, he unleashes his destructive power, promising an impending clash of epic proportions.

Cell Max's appearance marks a pivotal moment in the arc's progression, setting the stage for an inevitable showdown between him and the Z warriors. As the plot thickens, fans are left to wonder how the heroes will face this newly unleashed threat and whether Gohan's involvement will mirror his crucial role in the Cell Saga of the past.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97: Unveiling Power and Unprecedented Battles

With Cell Max's emergence, Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for an intense battle that will undoubtedly challenge the Z fighters' limits. As the story unfolds, fans can anticipate the return of iconic characters and transformations, including Gohan's potential power-ups and Orange Piccolo's further development.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 may bring confrontations and unexpected twists that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. As the series delves deeper into the "Super Hero" arc, readers can look forward to witnessing how the Z warriors navigate this new challenge and whether Cell Max's resurrection will lead to a thrilling climax for the saga.

Stay tuned for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 release as the Z fighters prepare to face their most daunting adversary yet - Cell Max, the resurrected android on a destructive mission.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1091 predictions and more