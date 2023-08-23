Netflix release first trailer of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon', first part to come out in Dec 2022

Streamer Netflix has unveiled the first trailer of filmmaker Zack Snyder's two-part cinematic epic ''Rebel Moon''.

Titled ''A Child of Fire'', the first part of the Snyder's space opera will make its debut on Netflix on December 22, followed by the second part, ''The Scargiver'', on April 19, 2024, the streamer announced on social media.

''Rebel Moon'' follows the story of a peaceful agrarian colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the Imperium and its dark leader, the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

The citizens of the under-threat colony dispatch Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, a young woman with a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to take a stand.

The film's star cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Fra Fee, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, and Staz Nair. Snyder, who earlier directed ''Army of the Dead'' for Netflix, has written the script of ''Rebel Moon'' with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, having adapted it from his story written with Johnstad.

The filmmaker and his wife Deborah Snyder have produced the project through their banner The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Bergen Swanson serves as executive producer alongside Hatten, Johnstad, and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric.

