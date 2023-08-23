Disney+ Hotstar unveils new series 'Kaala' from filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar

Streamer Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday announced its new series, ''Kaala'', created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Described as an ''edge-of-the-seat crime thriller'', the show follows the story of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and a game of power in the murky world of Kaala, a press release stated.

It features an ensemble cast of Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani.

With ''Kaala'', the team has taken a deep dive into the ''heart of the underbelly of the crime while also exploring the darkness in human souls'', said Nambiar, known for films such as ''Shaitan'', ''David'' and ''Taish''.

''My fascination with the genre goes back years, and 'Kaala' is the culmination of that curiosity. Our journey began with extensive research, peeling back layers to reveal the intricate dance between power, intrigue, and the allure of wealth and their power play in the lives of people who have gone through difficult trauma,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

''Brace yourselves for a roller-coaster ride that exposes the raw nerve of a society where these forces call the shots. 'Kaala' doesn't hold back – it's a reflection of the world we live in, unfiltered and unapologetic,'' he added.

''Kaala'' is produced by Nambiar, along with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

''In the world of music and entertainment, we have always explored new things and stayed ahead of the curve. 'Kaala' is our first ever web series and we are glad to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for the same. It is a very intriguing story and we're very happy to present it,'' Bhushan Kumar said.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said the series marks the streamer's first association with T-Series and Nambiar.

''The show is a story of power, revenge, money and politics well presented through excellent performances by our stellar cast and hope the audience will enjoy it,'' he added.

''Kaala'' will start streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)