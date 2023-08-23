Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Haddi' to debut on ZEE5 in September

OTT platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced that ''Haddi'', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will premiere on its platform on September 7.

The revenge drama is directed by first-time filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has also co-written the film with Adamya Bhalla.

''Haddi'' explores a ''gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city'', a press release stated.

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in the NCR, the film delves into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender, portrayed by Siddiqui, who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster-turned-politician.

''Haddi'' also features filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

''Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. '''Haddi' is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again,'' Kashyap said in a statement.

Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla also round out the cast of the film.

It is produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda's Anandita Studios.

