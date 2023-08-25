Left Menu

Yami Gautam feels ecstatic as ‘OMG 2’ crosses 120 crores

Actor Yami Gautam expressed her excitement as ‘OMG 2’’s box office collection crossed 120 crores. She said that she was overwhelmed by the love and appreciation received from the audience.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:27 IST
Actor Yami Gautam expressed her excitement as ‘OMG 2’’s box office collection crossed 120 crores. She said that she was overwhelmed by the love and appreciation received from the audience. As OMG 2's box office collection crossed 120 crores at the box office, Yami said, “Seeing your work being loved by so many, and receiving an outpour of praises is truly one of the most surreal feelings in the world! I am feeling beyond grateful for all the love that OMG2 has been receiving from the audience and at the box office."

She added, "It’s my first theatrical release post the pandemic and it makes me feel ecstatic that it’s crossed 120 crores, and is running successfully for more than 2 weeks.  Filled with utmost gratitude, I want to thank the audience for accepting the message we wanted to portray with OMG 2 and for making it achieve greater heights.” Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

In the film, Akshay is essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which was released in 2012. Yami has acted in a number of films including ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Bala’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’, and many more. (ANI)

