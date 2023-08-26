Lookism Chapter 464: What's next in big fight between Honbin and Taejin?

"Lookism" is a popular South Korean comic called "manhwa." It's liked all around the world because of its exciting story, kind of like how people enjoy Japanese comics called "mangas." The comic started coming out every week on a website called Naver WEBTOON in November 2014. Lookism Chapter 464, is going to come out on August 31, 2023.

About Lookism

The main character in the story is a high-school student named Park HyungSeok. Other students at his school treat him badly because he's overweight. They tease and bother him every day. He's so unhappy that he asks his mom if he can go to a different school. He moves to a place called Seoul and plans to go to a new school there. A few nights before he's supposed to start school, something strange happens. He gets a new body that's tall, strong, and good-looking. When one body is awake, the other one goes to sleep. So, he can switch between the two bodies by waking up the sleeping one.

Recap of Lookism Chapter 453

In the recent chapters of Lookism, a lot of exciting things have been happening. A guy named Daniel had a fight with someone named Logan Lee. Another guy, Ji Changyong, had a kind of battle with Hyung Nim. And a person named Kim faced off against Lee Dosoo from a group called the Worker's Fifth Executive. In Chapter 263, two characters named Hyunseok and Gimyung work together to search for someone named Jiyoung. There's also a part where a character named Honbin meets with Kim Miru. Honbin tells Miru that the person who killed his brother, Taejin, is actually still alive. Miru gets really mad and wants to hurt Taejin, but Honbin tells him to stay calm.

Later in the story, Honbin gets really angry when he meets Taejin. Taejin says something surprising – that the girl he was thought to have killed actually died by suicide. Honbin doesn't believe this and gets ready to fight Taejin using some special fighting moves. It turns out that both Honbin and Taejin know these moves from the same college they went to. At first, they seem equally strong and it's hard to tell who's better.

There's also a part where a company called Intimate Hell, which is connected to a bigger company called Ilahe, has been doing some bad things. Taejin is the leader of this company, and they make really strong fighters who fight each other until one of them wins. Because Taejin is so strong, Honbin gets hurt badly and loses some teeth.

Meanwhile, in another part of the story, a character named Lee Zin is fighting with someone named Leesu. This Leesu is blocking Hyunseok, the main character, from searching for someone named Jinyoung.

Predictions for Lookism Chapter 464

Though the spoilers for Lookism Chapter 464 are yet to be revealed, however based on the previous plotlines, Lookism Chapter 464 is likely to delve deeper into the ongoing conflict between Honbin and Taejin.

The tension between these two characters has steadily built, particularly after Taejin's astonishing revelation concerning the circumstances of the girl's supposed demise. This declaration has served as the catalyst for an even more intense confrontation, as Honbin is resolute in his pursuit of the truth. As the chapter unfolds, readers can expect an escalation in the physical and emotional face-off, coupled with a deeper exploration of their shared past during their college years.

Furthermore, Lookism Chapter 464 may unveil additional layers of information about the enigmatic Intimate Hell organization, shedding light on its connection to Taejin. Amidst this conflict, parallel plotlines involving Lee Zin, Leesu, and Hyunseok's relentless search for Jinyoung are poised to take unexpected and captivating turns, promising a riveting continuation of the story.

Release Details for Lookism Chapter 464

Lookism Chapter 464 is the upcoming chapter to be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 07:00 AM KST. English translations of the manhwa are readily available on the official Webtoon platform, typically released simultaneously with the original Korean version. However, fans must be mindful of the specific release time in their respective time zones to ensure they do not miss out on the latest chapter. To facilitate their planning, here are the release times for some prominent regions:

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Japan Standard Time: 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12:00 PM

