Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 happening? Find out in detail

People who love anime are talking a lot about Mob Psycho 100 Season 4. The first three parts of Mob Psycho were a big hit. That's why many fans want to know if there will be a fourth part called Mob Psycho 100 IV.

The third part, also known as Mob Psycho 100 III or Mob Psycho Season 3, was on TV from October 6 to December 22, 2022. It's probably too early to know if there will be another part. Usually, the company that makes the show takes a while to decide because they need to see how many people watched the show all around the world.

At the end of the third part, we see a hint that there could be more to the story. This anime is based on a comic from Japan that was written and drawn by someone named ONE. The comic ended with 101 parts in 16 books in 2017. The first two parts of the show covered 91 parts from the comic. The ninth episode of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was like the 99th part of the comic. So, there are only two more parts left to use. This could mean we might get a Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 in the future.

But, some people are happy with the way the show ended. They think the story finished well. Even so, some fans want more, and if there's a Mob Psycho Season 4, the people who make the show could make more money.

However, there are some problems. One reason there might not be a Mob Psycho 100 season 4 is because there's no more story to tell. The comic is finished, and the third part of the show finished the main story the author wanted to tell.

But don't worry, the people who make the show might make new stories that aren't in the comic. This could help the show keep going. However, the person who wrote the comic might not make more story parts because the ending of the third part was already very good.

Instead of a Mob Psycho 100 Season 4, there could be a different show based on a short story called "Reigen." This might not be part of the main story, but it could still be fun to watch. The people who make the show might want to keep making new parts so that they can make more money.

Fans are still hoping for a Mob Psycho 100 Season 4. If we look at the other parts, the first one was in 2016, the second in 2019, and the third in 2022. So, if there's a Mob Psycho 100 Season 4, it might not come out until 2025. But it's hard to say if there will be a fourth part at all.

We will keep an eye on Studio Bones and its decision and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more anime series.

