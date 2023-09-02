Left Menu

Terence Lewis recalls journey in entertainment industry, says his financial circumstances were far from ideal

Choreographer Terence Lewis recalled his journey and struggles in the industry on the dance reality show ‘India's Best Dancer 3’.

Terence Lewis recalls journey in entertainment industry, says his financial circumstances were far from ideal
Choreographer Terence Lewis recalled his journey and struggles in the industry on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3'. He shared, "We often witness people facing such hardships, but we mustn't let ourselves become overly emotional, as it can become challenging to cope. These performances serve as reminders of those difficult times. While my situation is different today, there was a period when my financial circumstances were far from ideal."

"The importance of having a home cannot be overstated. I wish everyone could have a place to call their own or at least a secure rental. It's a space where one feels safe, and without it, one feels shattered. Your portrayal of this in your act was exceptionally impactful," he added. He was moved by the incredible performance by contestants Shivanshu Soni, Anjali Mamgai, and their choreographer, Vivek Chachere. Their poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by people living in poverty and the fundamental need for a home impressed the judges. Set to the emotive melody of 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani,' their performance stunned the judge Terence Lewis.

The show is judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre. 'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

