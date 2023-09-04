Kristin Chenoweth opts for non-traditional wedding gown, says, “I didn’t want to wear white"

Actor Kristin Chenoweth, who married Josh Bryant in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, wore a pink gown in place of a traditional white one as she was not keen on opting for white, reported People. "I didn't want to wear white," Chenoweth told People.

She added, "I went with a sheer nude and Chanel pink overlay with a big bow in the back. Very structured. It has tiny pearl flowers all over the bodice that ombré out to the floor." Chenoweth continued, "Simple and elegant. I never thought I'd get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it."

The 55-year-old singer and actor shared that she wished her wedding dress to look stylish and authentic. "On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years," she told People ahead of the ceremony. "I'm going to look glamorous and all that, but my hair isn't going to be up to heaven, even though we'll be in Texas. It's going to look like me."

According to People, for the reception, Chenoweth swapped her floor-length gown for a short shimmery pink dress, also by Pamella Roland, which echoed her ceremony dress with its oversized bow detail at the neckline. She accessorized with a pair of pink Nike sneakers, all the better for dancing the night away. The couple's wedding decor was a delicate romantic mix of white, ivory, creme, soft peach, blush to medium pink, and champagne tones. The bridal venue was filled with a gorgeous mix of calla lilies, garden roses, majolica, spray roses, hydrangea, ranunculus, veronica, mums, and various dark seasonal greenery.

"Without having to even ask Kristin, I knew that the theme would probably be pink-oriented in some way," said Bryant, 41. "Kristin has so many amazing qualities that I love and I could just go on and on," added Bryant.

"But one thing for sure is her heart. From the first time we met, I could just see that in the way she treated people. And no matter what's going on in her life, she always makes time for everybody. She's my best friend." Now, as the couple settles into married life, they are excited for their next chapter. "Josh has his own career outright, but I've kind of stole him away and he plays on a lot of my gigs with my band," said Chenoweth, reported People. (ANI)

