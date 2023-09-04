Left Menu

Woman, her paramour paraded in AP village after both partially tonsured over affair

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:17 IST
Woman, her paramour paraded in AP village after both partially tonsured over affair
A woman and her paramour were partially tonsured and paraded at Lepakshi village in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathyasai district on Monday by the man's wife and in-laws for their alleged extramarital affair, police said.

Enraged by her husband Hussain's (30) alleged affair with Shabana (32), Nazia and her family members tied their hands and paraded them on the streets of the village in the afternoon.

''Hussain is in an alleged illegal relationship with Shabana and because of this reason, Hussain's wife went to the place where Shabana was residing and tonsured both of them and paraded them in the town,'' Hindupur sub-divisional police officer P Kanjakshan told PTI.

The act of tonsuring them was filmed and the video went viral by Nazia's family members, including kicking Shabana while being roughed up.

Later, the two persons were taken to Hussain's native village Utukuru in Parigi mandal in an auto-rickshaw where the locals caught hold of Nazia and her family members and handed them over to police, Kanjakshan said.

Police are in the process of registering a zero FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections such as 506, 355, 323 and others at Parigi mandal against Nazia and her family members.

They are being booked for illegal trespass, confinement, wrongful restraint, outraging the modesty and other crimes while the FIR will be transferred to the exact jurisdiction of Hindupur 1 Town police station, he said.

According to police, Shabana got separated from her husband two years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

